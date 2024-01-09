Qatari Aircraft Carrying Assistance For Palestinians In Gaza Arrives In Egypt's Arish

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft carrying 28 tons of aid, including foodstuffs provided by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), arrived Tuesday in Arish City of the Arab Republic of Egypt in preparation to transport it to Gaza, bringing the number of aircraft to 60 with a total of 1,879 tons of aid.



The assistance comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, as well as its full support for them during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.