African Union Transition Mission In Somalia (ATMIS) Congratulates Puntland President On His Re-Election

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) extends heartfelt congratulations to the President of Puntland State of Somalia, Said Abdullahi Deni, on his successful re-election for another five-year term and the Vice President Elect, Ilyas Osman Lugatoor.
“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to President Deni on his successful re-election. ATMIS remains committed to supporting President Deni and the Puntland State in our unwavering efforts to establish lasting peace, security, and stability in Somalia,” said Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia.
