Egypt, Germany Warn Of Prospected Devastating Regional Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned on Tuesday the war in Gaza might snowball into a regional conflict that will negatively affect all Middle Eastern countries and breed devastating outcomes.

Speaking at a news conference with her Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shukri after they held a round of discussions, minister Baerbock called for ending the humanitarian tragedy afflicting the innocent in Gaza Strip and releasing the prisoners held by Hamas movement, saying this matter "is unacceptable."

Israel, for its part, she added should exert more efforts to spare the civilians in Gaza Strip. The Palestinians' hardships are unacceptable too, she said.

The Israeli military operations should be less intense and should "target terrorism on a greater scale," the German official said, while noting the need for sufficient inflow of relief supplies into Gaza.

"Germany is solidly standing on Israel's side because it is defending itself against a terrorist organization that wants to scratch it off the map," minister Baerbock said.

For his part, Shurki re-affirmed Cairo's emphatic rejection of Israel's plot to force the Palestinians to relocate from Gaza and warned against repercussions of a prospected wide conflict in the region.

A cease-fire in Gaza has become an inevitable matter, he stressed, reiterating the warning that a wider regional conflict would be devastating.

Security and stability in the region will only be possible with end of the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state with the 1967 June 4th borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. "These are the main motives that can exit us from the ongoing cycle of violence in the region," Shukri

