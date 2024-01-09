Niger Military Court Releases Ousted Leader's Son From House Arrest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Niger's military tribunal on Tuesday ordered the provincial release from house arrest of ousted president Mohamed Bazoum's son, who has been detained at the presidential palace alongside his family since a military coup last July.

Mohamed Bazoum Salem has been granted provincial release after six months of house arrest, according to a court statement in the capital Niamey.

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has repeatedly condemned the July 26 coup, calling for the release of Bazoum and the restoration of democratic rule. (end)

