Employment In Italy Thrives At Unprecedented Levels -- Istat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Number of employees in November 2023 reached an unprecedented level, more than 23.74 million, signaling a noticeable fall of joblessness.

The National Institute of Statistics, Istat, said in a report on Tuesday that the total employees' number also settled at a record level; 23.734 million, increasing by 31,000 compared to October and 520,000 compared to the previous year.

Employment proportion remained unchanged in November, 61.8 percent of the total labor force, while joblessness dropped from 7.7 percent in October to 7.5 percent. (end)

mn









MENAFN09012024000071011013ID1107701731