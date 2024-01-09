Japan-UAE Defense Equipment, Technology Transfer Pact Enters Into Force

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- An agreement between Japan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on defense equipment and technology transfers entered into force on Tuesday, following the completion of their necessary procedure, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced.

Earlier in the day, the two governments exchanged diplomatic notes informing each other that their respective internal procedures for the entry into force of the deal, which was signed in May 2023, have been completed, the ministry added in a statement.

This is the first time for Japan to sign this type of agreement with a country in the Middle East region, it said.

This pact establishes a legal framework for the handling of defense equipment and technology to be transferred between the two countries, with the aim of strengthening joint research, development and production of defense equipment and technology which both the governments of Japan and the UAE take part in, as well as bilateral cooperation in the field of security and defense.

"This agreement is expected to make the cooperation between Japan and the UAE on defense equipment and technology even closer and contribute to the strengthening of security and defense cooperation between the two countries through ensuring the appropriate control of defense equipment and technology transferred between the two countries regarding the further transfer to third parties and extra-purpose use and through," the ministry said.

It is also expected to contribute to the maintenance and enhancement of Japan's defense production and technological bases, thereby contributing to the security of Japan, it added.

Japan has signed similar agreements with US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Australia, India, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Sweden. (end)

mk







MENAFN09012024000071011013ID1107701730