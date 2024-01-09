21 Injuries In Texas Hotel Explosion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- An explosion, apparently caused by gas leak, resulted in 21 injuries at the Fort Worth, Texas Downtown Hotel, on Tuesday.

According to NBC NEWS, the blast at the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel appears to have been caused by "some type of gas leak," said the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Multiple calls from within that area reported a type of explosion, said Craig Trojacek, a spokesperson for the Fire Department.

He noted that there was a smell of gas in the area, "not knowing if that is what prompted the explosion, or if the gas smell was a byproduct of the explosion."

Number of injuries was revised to 21 from the initial 11 later in the night. Condition of one of the injured was described as critical, that of four others as serious and the rest sustained minor cuts, said officials.

Trojacek also said that 26 rooms at the hotel were occupied when the explosion

