(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) IFMNS unveils their Luxurious Green Caviar Beauty Line







IFMNS a UK made cruelty-free skincare brand aims to always introduce the most innovative sulphate-free formulations with a focus on the brand's DNA which is natural ingredients. This time IFMNS is introducing a different range of products that is defined to make a change in the skin industry. The star ingredient of IFMNS's luxurious new formula is“The Green Caviar.” The extract of The Green Caviar avoids skin dehydration for up to 24 hours and preserves the skin's radiance, suppleness and elasticity. The Green Caviar Extracted formula is supported by an impressive list of ingredients within each product catering to diverse skin types within various climate zones.



The luxurious lightweight formula of The IFMNS Green Caviar Day Cream is supported by Hyaluronic Acid, Sodium PCA, Wheat Amino Acids, Vitamin E, Hydroxyproline, and Calendula Flower. These blends of emollients work together to leave the skin with a silky texture providing intense moisture while keeping the skin hydrated without feeling greasy and reducing irritation. They protect the skin from damage from free radicals and boost the metabolism of both proteins and collagen during the skin healing process.

Another cream formula, The Green Caviar Night Face Cream is a medium-weighted formula made to nourish the skin through the night to wake up the next day with an ultra-smooth texture. As one of its active ingredients is Olive Oil and Jojoba Wax, they work to restore the skin's natural balance. Meanwhile the Purslane, a powerhouse antioxidant soothes the skin and supports its membrane to fight free radicals.

As for those who tend to prefer serums to creams and are looking for a more plumbing skin effect, The IFMNS Green Caviar Drops would suit them best as it Hydrates and Revitalises dull skin, ensuring skin radiance restoration in a natural way due to its Oregano extract content. The powerful antioxidant also improves overall skin complexion to even out the skin tone along with the power of natural Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) that smoothens the skin and enhance natural luminosity.

Lastly for a nourishing & plumper look,

there is, The IFMNS Green Caviar Eye Cream

that is light textured and ideal for overworked, tired eyes. It effectively hydrates the delicate area around the eyes. Packed with a key antioxidant, Vitamin E which targets wrinkles and UV-damaged cells and

protects the skin from external aggressors that cause premature skin ageing. It is indeed a challenge to find the rare Green Caviar Ingredients, but it is worth the wait if it will end up feeding your skin the love it needs.