Mercato's Enchanting 'Streets Of London' Show Steals The Spotlight During Dubai Shopping Festival's Family Fun Day

As the Dubai Shopping Festival unfolds its myriad of events, Mercato, the Italian themed shopping destination, welcomed media professionals and their little ones to a day of absolute delight during their special Family Fun Day. The highlight of the event was the captivating performance of 'The Streets of London,' a spectacular show that left attendees spellbound with its singing, dancing tour, and an engaging cat duo showcasing remarkable walking ball and juggling ball skills.

The atmosphere was filled with laughter and joy as families immersed themselves in a fun-filled singing session for all, adding an extra layer of entertainment to an already enchanting day. Children, in particular, reveled in the Singalong session with Mary and the kite crafts workshop, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Adding to the charm of the day was the roaming Chimney Sweep Parade, enhancing the festive spirit of the Dubai Shopping Festival. The event was a perfect blend of entertainment and family bonding, providing an unforgettable experience for both media professionals and their little ones.

But the excitement doesn't end there! Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah invite everyone to take advantage of unbeatable shopping deals. Shoppers also stand a chance to win AED 25,000 in weekly cash prizes when they indulge in retail therapy at these beloved shopping destinations. It's an opportunity not to be missed, as the Dubai Shopping Festival continues to offer unparalleled experiences and exclusive offers till 14th January.



Join us at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah to make the most of the shopping season and create lasting memories with your loved ones. Don't miss out on the chance to win big and enjoy the magic of Dubai Shopping Festival!