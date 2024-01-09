(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hero Dubai Desert Classic Set to Welcome Exciting Field for 35th Edition

. World Number Two Rory McIlroy headlines a field at Emirates Golf Club that includes Major champions, Ryder Cup stars, Rolex Series winners, and leading amateur players . The Hero Dubai Desert Classic combines world-class golf and family-friendly entertainment at the first GEO-Certified golf event in the Middle East . Fans can register for free general admission tickets for the 35th edition of the iconic event at

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 9 January 2024: An exciting group of established stars and emerging talent is set to light up the 35th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club from January 18-21.

World Number Two and defending champion Rory McIlroy headlines the field at the first Rolex Series event of the 2024 Race to Dubai, as he seeks to lift the famous Dallah trophy for a historic fourth time.

The Northen Irishman will be joined by fellow Major winners, including reigning Open champion Brian Harman - who makes his debut at the iconic event - Pádraig Harrington, Francesco Molinari and Adam Scott. Most recent Rolex Series winner Nicolai Højgaard – who triumphed the last time he teed it up in Dubai at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship – is joined in the field by his twin brother and four-time DP World Tour winner Rasmus.

The Danish duo are amongst a host of multiple winners gathering at Emirates Golf Club, including Adrian Meronk, a three-time champion in 2023, and Ryan Fox, who claimed his fourth DP World Tour victory and first on the Rolex Series last season. Meanwhile rising PGA TOUR star Cameron Young is set to make his tournament debut.



Victorious European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald returns to take on the Majlis Course once again, alongside stars of that famous victory in Rome Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton. The Hero Dubai Desert Classic also continues to showcase up and coming stars, with PGA TOUR University Number One Michael Thorbjornsen returning to the event after taking low amateur honours with his top 20 finish at Emirates Golf Club last season. His fellow amateur and 2023 Walker Cup winner Caleb Surratt will make his DP World Tour debut, while the event also welcomes UAE player Joshua Grenville-Wood, who impressed on Tour last season with a tied sixth place finish at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said:“We are eagerly awaiting the return of the top stars from the DP World Tour to the Majlis course for this year's historic edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The 35th edition promises to be the best Dubai Desert Classic on record.” The Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be celebrating its 35th anniversary and its recent official certification as the first GEO-Certified event in the Middle East, and the first in the DP World Tour's Rolex Series. GEO Certification is an industry leading credibility standard that recognises leadership and action in environmental and social responsibility. This year's event combines world-class golf with a huge array of family-friendly entertainment.

Spectators can look forward to a wider variety of options off the course than ever before with something for fans of all ages to enjoy across the tournament.

For more information and for free general admission tickets to the HDDC, please visit , and download the Hero Dubai Desert Classic app available on App Store or Google Play. Organisers are also encouraging fans to use the Metro service to travel to and from the tournament, with Al Khail station located directly outside the club's main entrance.

