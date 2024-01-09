Console & Associates, P.C.: First American Financial Reports Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers Of 769K Retirees And Beneficiaries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MARLTON, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An unknown number of consumers may have had their confidential data leaked as a result of a data security incident at First American Financial. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates,

P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the possible First American Financial breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of consumers may have been compromised. If so, victims' names and confidential information may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On December 22, 2023, First American posted a website describing a cybersecurity incident that may have affected consumers nationwide. According to the notice, as well as several SEC filings by First American Financial, a December 2023 cyber attack prompted the company to shut down most of its computer network. In a December 29, 2023 filing with the SEC, First American notes that "the Company believes the perpetrator of the activity accessed certain Company systems, exfiltrated data and encrypted data on certain non-production systems."

If you receive a data breach notice from First American Financial, you could now be at risk of identity theft-and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a First American Financial Data Breach Letter?

The First American Financial cyber attack is still under investigation, and the company has not yet confirmed a data breach. However, if any individuals receive a data breach letter from First American Financial, they should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at ).

