BGL Announces The Sale Of United Skin Specialists To Schweiger Dermatology Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons

Lang

& Company

(BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of United Skin Specialists (USS), a provider of management services to dermatology practices, to

Schweiger Dermatology Group

(SDG). BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences investment banking

team acted as the exclusive financial advisor to United Skin Specialists, a portfolio company of Tonka Bay Equity Partners

(Tonka Bay). The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction builds upon

BGL's market-leading position in advising physician practices and related ancillary services.

Continue Reading

The transaction furthers BGL's commitment to dermatology - and more broadly, the provider services sector.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of United Skin Specialists (USS), a provider of management services to dermatology practices, to Schweiger Dermatology Group (SDG). BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences investment banking team acted as the exclusive financial advisor to United Skin Specialists, a portfolio company of Tonka Bay Equity Partners (Tonka Bay).

Post this

The transaction furthers

BGL's commitment to dermatology - and more broadly, the provider services sector - and represents its eleventh completed transaction involving dermatology and cosmetic services providers.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USS provides practice management services to a variety of well-established dermatology offices in the Midwest. Since its founding in 2015, USS has grown through making acquisitions, launching de novo locations, and offering additional services.

SDG is the largest group dermatology practice on the East Coast, with over 100 offices and more than 300 healthcare providers. SDG provides medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services with more than 1.5 million patient visits annually.

BGL's Healthcare Provider Services Group

is one of the most experienced and respected financial advisory teams in the U.S. for

physician practice, dermatology, and aesthetic services M&A , with a long track record of expertise in successfully advising physicians, alternate site providers, and private equity investors through strategic transactions.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on

mergers and acquisitions , capital markets ,

financial restructurings ,

business valuations and opinions , and

other strategic matters.

BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company