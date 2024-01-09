Cognitive Research Corporation Appoints Dr. Tom Zoda As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive Research Corporation ("CRC"), a leading Central Nervous System (CNS)-focused clinical research and drug development organization (CRO), is pleased to announce that clinical research industry veteran, Dr. Tom Zoda has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Cognitive Research Corporation

Tom Zoda

Continue Reading

Dr. Zoda brings nearly 30 years of clinical research industry experience to CRC.

Most of his career has been dedicated to the CNS clinical research space through a variety of roles in operations, business development, and executive leadership. Notably, Dr.

Zoda was the Executive Vice President and General Manager for the CNS Business Unit at INC Research/Syneos Health during their exponential growth over the last decade. Prior, he enjoyed a long tenure at PPD in a variety of operations and executive roles. Most recently, Dr. Zoda served as COO for Apex Innovative Sciences and CenExel Clinical Research, both CNS-focused clinical research site networks.

"I have been very fortunate to work around exceptionally talented people that have supported bringing numerous drugs to market, which help patients and their families suffering from a variety of

CNS conditions. Many of these are fatal or affect pediatric populations, and providing life-changing treatments is one of the most satisfying parts of my job," says Dr.

Zoda. "I am truly excited to join the

CRC team and be part of building the company into the leading CNS dedicated CRO in the market."

"We could not be more fortunate to have Dr. Zoda join us at this time in our growth trajectory," says Jeff Williams, Executive Chairman of CRC. "With his experience in building industry leading

CNS clinical development teams and businesses, we believe CRC will become the CRO of choice for CNS drug development."

"Dr. Zoda truly understands not only the CRO business, but our focused mission to aid and support the development of new therapies to help create better options for patients in need of better neurologic and psychiatric treatments," says Patrick Dunnigan, Partner, RC Capital and member of the Board of Directors. RC Capital, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, invested growth capital and partnered with management to acquire a majority stake in CRC in late 2022.

Dr. Zoda further stated, "I could not be more impressed with the founders and leaders of CRC and with what they have built over the last 17 years. It is a privilege to join their team and partner with RC Capital to help deliver on the mission to be the most trusted, customer-centric clinical drug development company serving CNS and related markets."

About Cognitive Research Corporation

Cognitive Research Corporation's mission is to support innovative companies developing new medicines and therapies to improve mental health and neurological disorders. As a leading neuroscience clinical research organization (CRO) and cognitive assessment technology company, CRC works with sponsors, specialized clinical trial sites, and CNS experts to bring new drugs through rigorous testing to support FDA submissions and eventual market introduction.

For more information, visit

.

Contact:

Hampton Corely

[email protected]

SOURCE Cognitive Research Corporation