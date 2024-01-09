Crave Church Announces Vision Sunday: A Glimpse Into An Exciting, Holy Spirit-Led 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) "Vision Sunday" at Crave Church focuses on inclusive worship, spiritual engagement, and addressing modern challenges.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crave Church warmly invites the community to its "Vision Sunday" event on January 21st, a day to share and embody the church's mission of reaching more people for Christ in 2024. This event will unveil exciting plans for the year, including an album premiere, the celebration of its 12th-year anniversary, and a powerful upcoming sermon series.Under the leadership of Pastor Marlon Medina, Crave Church is setting the stage for a year filled with spiritual growth and community engagement. Vision Sunday will offer the Toronto community a preview of the church's ambitious goals and initiatives for the year ahead. This includes outreach programs, special events, and innovative approaches to worship and fellowship.Pastor Marlon Medina and the soon-to-be-releasing music team, Crave Worship, will be traveling to Toronto to lead the event in person. This visit also serves as a promotion for the church's upcoming album,“Unseen.”Vision Sunday is more than just an event; it's an opportunity for individuals to engage with the local church and become part of Crave Church's vibrant community. Attendees will experience the church's unique ethos, where every person is welcomed and embraced, regardless of their background. The event promises to be a cornerstone for those seeking to deepen their faith journey and connect with like-minded individuals in a supportive and uplifting environment.Join Crave Church this January 21st for Vision Sunday, a transformative event that promises inspiration, fellowship, and a glimpse into the exciting future of the church. It's a perfect opportunity for both long-standing members and newcomers to connect with the church's vision and become an active part of its growing community.Crave Church is committed to creating a space of grace for imperfect people to crave God. With a vision of being a global ministry, it has established campuses in various locations, including the Lower Mainland of British Columbia, Toronto, Ontario, and Honduras, Central America. Under the leadership of Pastor Marlon Medina, Crave Church continues to grow and impact lives around the world.###For more news and information on Crave Church, please visit .XXX

