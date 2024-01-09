40 Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Teams Rank Among Nation's Best In New Forbes Listing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual today announced that 40 of the company's advisory practices from across the country have earned a spot on Forbes' highly coveted Best-in-State lists of Top Wealth Management Teams for 2024. This accolade showcases the deep experience and trusted expertise of Northwestern Mutual's advisory teams, who are leading the way in offering best practices and providing a high-quality experience for their clients.

"Across the nation, Northwestern Mutual advisors and their talented teams are alleviating financial anxiety – efforts that continue to earn the trust of their clients and acclaim in the industry," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, chief strategy officer, president of retail investments and head of institutional investments. "These honorees, like thousands more across our company, ensure Northwestern Mutual continues to stand apart not only as a world-class provider of insurance products, but a provider of highly sophisticated wealth management expertise. And in today's increasingly complex world, they remain well-positioned to be the first, last and best partner a person needs to take control of their financial lives."

These 40 Northwestern Mutual practices can be viewed on Forbes' list of the nation's Top Wealth Management Teams, which published today .

Forbes developed the list in conjunction with SHOOK Research, evaluating teams based upon a variety of key factors. Those factors included total revenue, headcount, assets under management and other quantitative measures, along with in-person interviews, service models, advisors' skill sets and other qualitative criteria.

"This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering unsurpassed service and expertise to clients," said Tim Gerend, Northwestern Mutual's chief distribution officer. "Our advisors and their teams are truly dedicated to helping more Americans create personalized plans to build financial security – from those just starting out to those with the most sophisticated financial needs. Through their trusted guidance and our comprehensive approach to planning, millions are growing their wealth, protecting what they've already built and charting a path to future prosperity."

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $570 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 111 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500.

