Ameritas And Ethos Launch New Index Universal Life Product

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas and Ethos have introduced a new index universal life insurance product offered exclusively through Ethos, providing customers with the speed and convenience of a web-based process alongside the guidance of an agent.

Ethos has built one of the most advanced technology platforms in the industry, leveraging thousands of data sources and algorithmic rules to offer customers and agents a seamless experience and instant underwriting. This approach not only simplifies the life insurance purchasing process but also makes it accessible to everyone.

"Since 2020, Ameritas and Ethos have been collaborating to bring products to market and Ethos IUL is our newest product extension," said Peter Colis, CEO of Ethos. "We're delivering the best IUL customer and agent experience that has ever existed with one of our strong partners. We couldn't be more excited to bring this product to the market together."

Ethos Index Universal Life Insurance (IUL) issued by Ameritas offers an instant, hassle-free way for agents to protect a wider range of families with life insurance and financial benefits. A one-stop-shop sales platform enables agents to save time and sell more policies going seamlessly from quoting to activation. Customers and agents can choose Smart SolveTM, an optimized case design tool for premium and coverage targets, or one of three advanced design options. All illustrations include a custom client report.

In addition to death benefit protection, Ethos IUL offers financial support through no-cost living benefits if illness strikes, tax-advantaged growth potential, and a lifetime safety net with liquidity during working years and retirement income options.

"With Ethos, Ameritas has a strong, collaborative partner where together we can offer a broader range of more sophisticated products to customers," said Bob Jurgensmeier, CEO of Ameritas. "With their industry-leading technology and deep data science skills, Ethos offers a top policyholder and agent experience, something Ameritas is proud to bring to our customers."

The new index universal life product became available to select Ethos partners beginning in September 2023. "We're really excited about the Ethos IUL product we've rolled out. We wanted agents and their clients to have access to larger face amounts through instant decisions and a simple application process. As we build a business, the technology that Ethos brings to the table is second to none," said Shawn Meaike, CEO of Family First Life.

Organizations who are interested in this new IUL product when it becomes more broadly available can contact [email protected].

About Ethos

Ethos is a technology company. We make it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families with life insurance online, in minutes, without any medical exams. Ethos has created the insurance industry's most advanced proprietary technology, eliminating the traditional barriers to life insurance by developing instant and accessible products. We issue billions in coverage each month and an invaluable amount of peace of mind for our families every single day. To learn more, visit ethoslife .

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; and retirement plans. For more information, visit

ameritas .

