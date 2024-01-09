MSPA Americas 2024 Board Of Directors Take Office

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Leadership Team Features Five Past Presidents to Strengthen Future
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MSPA Americas ' 2024 Board of Directors have been seated and will convene on January 21 – 23 to set the agenda for FY24 into motion. The industry's official customer journey association announces the complete elections results back on September 28, 2023 following the annual elections held last summer.
Incoming President Sam Hersey (ClearPoint Solutions US) will be only the association's second two-time elected president, having served in the same capacity from 2020-2021. During his previous tenure, Sam shepherded the association through the challenging years of COVID, boldly taking aggressive action, advancing programs to support and stabilize businesses, and providing regular communications, all to help members weather the fallout from the pandemic's impact on the customer experience and retail service/merchandising industries.
The full 2024 MSPA Americas Board of Directors board composition is listed below:
President Sam Hersey*ClearPoint Solutions US
Vice-President Elaine Buxton*Confero
VP, MSO AssimilationAndrew Therien Samplers, Inc.
VP, MSP AssimilationMike Mershimer*Mershimer Group
Treasurer Steve HeintzelmanAlta360 Research
Secretary Phil Lamers Retail Merchandising Services, Inc.
Immediate Past President Stan Hart* Alta360 Research
Director-at-Large Randy Patterson ClearPoint Solutions US
Director-at-Large Cheryl ThibaultARC Consulting, LLC
Director-at-Large Tom PalomboThe InStore Group
Director-at-Large Eileen Wirz CXE, Inc.
Governor (ex-officio) Rich Bradley*Buena Vista Events & Management
* Designates MSPA Americas Past President
Rich Bradley
MSPA Amerioas
+1 407-919-6772
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN09012024003118003196ID1107701642
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.