REMTEC AWARDED $150K GRANT FROM WORKFORCE TRAINING FUND PROGRAM DISTRIBUTED BY HEALY-DRISCOLL ADMINISTRATION

Relocated in its new facility in Canton, MA, Remtec will invest the grant in its people and competitiveness, and leveraging the industry's re-onshoring trend.

- Brian Buyea, President - RemtecCANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Remtec Incorporated -- a leading U.S. provider of ceramic-based packaging, assemblies, substrates, and components applied across the electronics industry – announced today it has received a grant of $150,000 from the Healy-Driscoll Administration of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. One of nearly 200 businesses statewide just awarded resources from the Workforce Training Fund Program (WTFP), Remtec will use the dollars to strengthen its workforce, which has just relocated to a newly renovated facility in Canton, MA (the previous plant was located in Norwood). The funds also bolster Remtec's ability to leverage opportunities and position itself for continued growth as the U.S. seeks to“re-onshore” manufacturing of microelectronics, semi-conductor packaging, and printed circuit boards (PCBs) – as evidenced by such federal initiatives as the Chips & Science Act and Protecting Circuit Boards and Substrates Act of 2023.“The timing of the application we submitted, and the announcement that we've been awarded the funds, couldn't be better,” said Remtec's president, Brian Buyea.“Not only will it help us compete in this exciting era by making our people stronger – we see it as a validation and recognition by Massachusetts of our importance to the local and regional economy. Our people really appreciate that.”According to Buyea, the nature of the Remtec workforce training that will be partially funded by the WTFP grant will include focus on:.Leadership.Project management.General workforce training on Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing.Manufacturing ERP system implementation and use.Lean manufacturingBuyea also acknowledged the contribution of the team at Hamilton Cornell, a Boston-area workforce and business-process consultancy who played a crucial role in submitting Remtec's winning application and will assist with conducting the training itself.About this projectThis project is funded by a Workforce Training Fund grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. The grant program is administered by Commonwealth Corporation. For more information visit:About RemtecFounded in 1990 and today operating out of a newly renovated, state-of-the-art facility in Canton, MA – Remtec Incorporated is an ISO 9001:2015 certified and RoHS and ITAR compliant U.S. company providing custom and semi-custom ceramics-based electronic packaging, assembly, substrate, and component solutions for a wide range electronics customers – and applied in challenging contexts within RF/microwave, power electronics, optoelectronics, defense, aerospace, and semiconductor manufacturing segments. Remtec is also a member of the Printed Circuit Board Association of America (PCBAA), a consortium of U.S.-based companies that support and advocates for U.S. domestic electronics production and related supply chains. Learn more about Remtec at .

