Egyptian FM Reiterates Rejection Of Attempts To Displace Palestinians

(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, Jan 10 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has reiterated his country's rejection of any attempt to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

In a televised press conference that was also attended by visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in the Egyptian capital Cairo, Shoukry said on Tuesday that they had discussed the situation in Gaza, Israel's ongoing military campaign in the coastal enclave and its devastating humanitarian repercussions.

The two officials also discussed the delivery of relief aid to the besieged Gaza Strip, means to maintain the unity of Gaza and the West Bank, and efforts to restore "political perspectives" related to the two-state solution, according to the Egyptian Foreign Minister.

In addition, the two sides talked about achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, regional developments and the security of Red Sea navigation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Baerbock added that while both countries should cooperate to bring about peace, there are not enough humanitarian supplies to meet the needs of the about two million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip. Therefore, coordinated action is needed to avoid obstructing the flow of relief to those in need.

Israel has been fighting with Hamas in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian faction launched a surprise attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

The Israeli army has so far killed more than 23,000 Palestinians in its military operations in the enclave, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Monday.

