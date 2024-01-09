Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Birgitta Natale As Senior Vice President, Director Of Residential And Consumer Lending

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDMINSTER, NJ, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the appointment of Birgitta Natale as Senior Vice President, Director of Residential and Consumer Lending. In this role, Ms. Natale is responsible for both residential and consumer lending, management of the residential loan originations team, and new business development as well as the build out of the mortgage operations expansion into New York.



With more than 27 years of experience in the financial services arena, Birgitta previously served as Vice President, East Coast Closing and Head of New York Processing at First Republic Bank, where she built and managed operations of the east coast region closing/funding teams and headed the NY and Florida loan specialist area. She consistently increased production and funding while aligning with high-level service expectations and compliance. Prior to her tenure at First Republic, she held similar leadership roles at First Capital Federal Credit Union, United National Federal Credit Union, and American Home Bank/First National Bank of Coffee County where she led high performing teams, supporting sales and fostering a high-touch customer service level.

Birgitta attended Strombacka in Sweden before immigrating to the United States. She earned her AllRegs certification in compliance and graduated from the Wharton School University of Pennsylvania Management Leadership Program.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10.4 billion as of September 30, 2023. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.

