Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HVAC Systems Market in India 2024-2028

Rising preference for rental HVAC systems drives the market growth. This inclination aligns with the escalating demand for energy-efficient solutions across sectors like commercial HVAC, residential HVAC, and industrial HVAC. With a focus on air conditioning, heating systems, and ventilation systems, the market emphasizes eco-friendly refrigerants, chillers, and air handlers. Central HVAC systems play a significant

role in meeting this rising preference, driving advancements in the sector toward sustainable, efficient practices.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the HVAC systems market in India: Air Control India Pvt Ltd, Blue Star Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IFB Industries Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Trane Technologies Plc, Voltas Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp.

HVAC Systems Market in India is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 9.98% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The HVAC market in India sees a prevalent shift toward the adoption of low-GWP refrigerants by system manufacturers.

This trend emphasizes eco-consciousness and aligns with various HVAC components like rooftop units, VRF systems (Variable Refrigerant Flow), and heat pumps. It resonates with broader initiatives such as green building initiatives

and regulatory compliance, promoting energy management systems and indoor air quality. Additionally, market trends show a rising demand for HVAC maintenance services and integration with building automation for efficient operations.

Challenges

A predominant challenge in the Indian HVAC market pertains to the dearth of technical expertise regarding HVAC systems. This gap affects various components such as HVAC controls, inverter technology, split AC systems, and ductless systems. The challenge extends to smart thermostats, air quality control measures, and supply chain optimization. Addressing this issue necessitates the emphasis on HVAC training and

certification, and boosting local manufacturing capabilities to bridge the technical knowledge gap within the market.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Key

Segments:

The market growth by the

non-residential

segment is significant during the forecast period. The growth of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems market in the non-residential segment is fuelled

by factors such as the

growth of the construction sector, increasing investments in infrastructural development, and growing demand for office spaces, among others. In addition, the demand for office spaces in India is increasing steadily. Furthermore, factors such as

the growing number of start-ups, coupled with the increasing availability of co-working office spaces, are expected to fuel the demand for HVAC systems in India.

