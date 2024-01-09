American Eagle Gold Corp. Opens The Market

(MENAFN
- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Anthony Moreau, Chief Executive Officer, American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange..
American Eagle is focused on exploring its NAK project in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district of central British Columbia.
