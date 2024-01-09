Jenna Bandy To Launch Game Changeher In Santa Monica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Content creator Jenna Bandy with over 3 million total followers will be formally launching Game ChangeHER, a female empowerment brand, on Friday, Jan. 12 at Pickle Pop Santa Monica (1231 3rd St, Santa Monica, Calif. 90401) from 6:00 PM PT to 10:00 PM PT. The event will include a panel, food, beverages and games.An esteemed group of professionals in a variety of industries will be featured in the panel discussion.Jenna Bandy - @jennabandy21 (moderator): Jenna is a former college athlete and Guinness World Record holder who's become one of the foremost female creators in all of sports. Her popularity, with a total following across platforms of over three million loyal fans, has allowed her to collaborate across major professional sports leagues like the NBA, WNBA, NFL, and NWSL. She's leveraged that avid fan base to launch Game ChangeHER, a female empowerment brand.Lexie Brown - @lexiebrown: Lexie is a current WNBA player for the Los Angeles Sparks. The former 2018 ninth-overall pick and ACC Defensive Player of the Year at Duke had a championship run with the Chicago Sky in 2021. Lexie also appears on Gilbert Arena's basketball talk show and is geared up for her third season with AU Pro Basketball.Mike Harness - @tati_harness, @liv_harness, @lilibuckets: Mike is a girl dad to Tatiana, Olivia, and Lilianna. He has coached over 1,600 girls' basketball games, ranging from middle school to junior college, as well as national AAU. He is most proud of building confident young fearless female leaders.“In a perfect world, girls need to know that they can be proud of making mistakes.” Mike tries to champion all of his players but especially his daughters.Daniela Legarda - @danielalegarda: Daniela is a content creator, published author, singer and entrepreneur. She started HERmanas At The Table alongside her sister Maria; a community for Latina women in tech, entrepreneurship and entertainment. She is the author of "Sin Limites", an actor in the Amazon series "Latin Flow' and her music videos have 30+ Million views which catapulted her to go on tour in Latin America.Christine Simmons - @unapologetically_christine: Christine is a strategic consultant, accomplished President, COO, Business Executive, Entrepreneur, and Board Director with over 20 years of experience with an array of iconic industry leaders. Christine's exceptional career in operationalizing the good, devising strategy, and leading transformational change has led her to senior roles with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Los Angeles Sparks, NBCUniversal, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, and Magic Johnson Enterprises.Attendance can be confirmed through Aspen Odom (..., 615-975-6922).Game ChangeHERFollowing an inspiring interaction with a fan, Jenna Bandy was called to become something more than just a creator to the young girls who follow her. Game ChangeHER represents women in sports, business and life and is empowering females to be fearlessly authentic, to disrupt the status quo, and to change the game in her chosen passion.###

