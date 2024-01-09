World Series Of Poker Champion Chris Moneymaker Brings Poker Tour To Houston Texas January 10Th-22Nd, 2024.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chris Moneymaker tour photo

- Tony Burns, Executive Poker ManagerHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Houston- Chris Moneymaker , the American Poker Player who won the Main Event at the 2003 World Series of Poker is bringing his Moneymaker Poker tour to the Texas Card House in Houston January 10th-22nd 2024. The Texas Card House, located at 61100 Westheimer Rd, Houston will be hosting over a thousand poker players from around the country and abroad to compete for both titles and prize money.The tour's popularity has increased steadily across the year, with the recent stop in Cincinnati hosting the first $1,000,000 guarantee. The partnership with Texas Card House comes at just the right time as the tour looks to capitalize on its momentum.“The Moneymaker Tour is excited to kick off the new year in a new state with a new partner, Texas Card House Houston”, said Tony Burns, Executive Poker Manager.“Texas is becoming well known for its great action and we look forward to having our first ever stop in Houston starting January 10.” said Chris Moneymaker.The Texas Card House stop will feature twelve trophy events, with buy-ins ranging from $150 to $1,500 and more than $500,000 in guarantees across the entire series. The Moneymaker Tour Main Event, running from January 16th to 22nd, will have a $1,500 buy-in and a $250,000 guarantee. The five starting flights will combine for Day 2 action and play out from there, with a live streamed final table.Christopher Bryan Moneymaker (born November 21, 1975) is an American poker player, the winner of the Main Event at the 2003 World Series of Poker (WSOP).His 2003 win is said to have revolutionized poker because he was the first person to become a world champion after qualifying at an online poker site. This has been referred to as the Moneymaker Effect.It was during his time as an accountant that Moneymaker achieved a significant milestone, writing poker history by winning a seat in the 2003 World Series of Poker Main Event through an $86 satellite poker tournament on Poker Stars online poker card room. After winning the Main Event, he quit his job and became a professional pokerplayer and as a celebrity spokesman for WSOP owner Cesar entertainment and PokerStars. Nowadays Chris is a business man and philanthropist with a heart for animals and mental awareness. Chris is still very involved in poker as a poker ambassador and founder of Moneymaker Tour.For More information visitFor media interviews with Chris Moneymaker contact LaGuardia Media and Public Relations at 518-533-8360 or email ...

