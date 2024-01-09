New North Sea Commission For Noble Corporation Jack-Up Rig

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wintershall Noordzee, the subsidiary of German oil and gas operator Wintershall Dea responsible for plug and abandonment work in the Danish North Sea, has hired offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation, which provides jack-up rigs for harsh environments.



The two-well plug and abandonment contract will see the Noble Resilient jack-up rig deployed in the Danish section of the North Sea over a period of two months, and is expected to get underway in April 2023. The Noble Resilient is currently undergoing repairs and a scheduled special periodic survey (SPS) in Frederikshavn, Denmark.



Blake Denton, Senior Vice President - Marketing and Contracts, Noble Corporation:“We are happy to announce that the Noble Resilient will be back in action for this P&A operation in April. The Resilient was recently involved in an incident in port where another vessel became unmoored and allided with our rig, but a plan for repairs is now in place which has provided line of sight to firm up this contract with Wintershall Noordzee.”



The Noble Resilient had been awarded a 120-day, two-well contract by Petrogas in the UK North Sea at a day rate of $133,000 before the announcement of the current deal with Wintershall. The contract, which provided for four single-well extension options, was set to commence in Q3 2024. Shell has also contracted the rig to spud its Pensacola North Sea gas prospect.



Built in 2009 at the Keppel FELS shipyard in Singapore, the jack-up rig is based on the Gusto MSC CJ50 X100 MC design. It has a capacity of up to 120 people and a maximum drilling depth of 30,000 ft. It can operate in water depths of up to 350 ft.



Noble recently received a contract extension for a seventh-generation drillship in the US Gulf of Mexico, and in the past few days has settled a rig swap deal off the Surinamese coast with Malaysian energy group PETRONAS.



The Offshore Energy platform recently conducted a review of Noble Corporation's latest fleet status report. According to the day rate information available, the Noble Valiant drillship was the company's highest-earning rig in the second half of 2023. Noble has also landed more work for one of its semi-submersible rigs off Colombia.



German BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea, with the remainder owned by a group of Russian investors, including Mikhail Fridman.



