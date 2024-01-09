Individual Apprehended For Burgling Commercial Store In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation arrested an individual of Arab nationality who burgled money from a commercial store in Qatar.

The suspect managed to break in to the store through a window with the intent of stealing a sum of money from a safe, using tools such hammer and screwdriver.

After confessing to the crime, the suspect was found in possession of a portion of the stolen amount. He has since been referred to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings.

The Criminal Investigation Department urged all commercial store owners to install surveillance cameras with the purpose of fortifying safety measures.