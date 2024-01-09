Lambdatest Integrates With New Relic To Deliver Unmatched Test Observability

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--LambdaTest , a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, announced an integration with New Relic , the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, to help bridge the gap between testing and performance monitoring. This integration empowers software engineering, quality assurance, and DevOps teams to visualize and understand their digital experience testing metrics in real-time by providing a single view of their LambdaTest results alongside performance insights from across the entire software stack-all within the New Relic observability platform. With the ability to optimize and monitor automated test execution results, technical teams gain deeper insights into automation scripts that enable them to deliver high-quality products at an accelerated pace.

Every modern business is encountering challenges as digital ecosystems become increasingly complex, large, and distributed. At the same time, without a unified platform, software teams and testers have limited visibility into automation script performance, which can lead to collaboration silos, inefficient resource utilization, and slower incident identification and response times. To address the need for observability in test execution data and analytics, this integration arms engineering teams with actionable insights to efficiently address automation script issues, reduce testing bottlenecks, and optimize software performance. This allows organizations to ensure fast and reliable application delivery, so they can produce better digital experiences for their customers-before it impacts their bottom line.

The LambdaTest and New Relic integration allow users to:



Proactively improve digital experiences with a pre-built, curated New Relic dashboard to monitor key metrics such as test executions, durations, failure rates, and errors.

Accelerate troubleshooting with deeper insights into test failures, anomalies, and environments where errors occurred. Build better cross-platform experiences by gaining insights on website and application compatibility and functionality across thousands of different browsers and devices.

“In our digital-first world, poor user experiences are more than just an annoyance-they have the power to cause significant loss in revenue,” said Manav Khurana, Chief Product Officer at New Relic. "With the LambdaTest integration for New Relic, we're combining the power to automate digital experience testing with our unified telemetry and all-in-one observability platform-so organizations can optimize their digital experiences, without needing multiple tools to monitor the rest of their software stack.”

Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest stated, "This integration is not just a technical enhancement but a strategic move towards empowering businesses with data-driven decision-making. The combined strength of LambdaTest and New Relic ensures that businesses can deliver high-quality software at a faster pace, ultimately contributing to their bottom line."

This integration is now available to all LambdaTest users and all New Relic full platform users at no additional cost. To get started, check out the LambdaTest quickstart integration for New Relic.

For more information, please visit our webpage and the LambdaTest blog .

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.



Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments. HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, .

