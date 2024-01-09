Three Leading Risk Companies Unite Under New G2 Risk Solutions Brand

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Three sister companies in the financial risk sector are announcing today they have unified under a single integrated operating company and brand, G2 Risk Solutions (G2RS) . The sister companies-G2 Web Services (G2), LCI, and Fintellix-were acquired by Stellex Capital Management and began operations in January 2023.

As G2RS, the organization will provide a growing number of risk and compliance solutions to a global client base of highly regulated companies, including banks and supervisory entities, lenders and creditors, merchant acquirers, and internet platforms. G2RS delivers its global risk solutions through teams that span the United States, India, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, the Middle East, and Italy.

Each of the three G2RS firms is a pioneer in its respective space. Together, the company will provide market-leading services to address growing numbers of risk and regulatory mandates in the areas of merchant risk, digital commerce risk, bankruptcy risk, and credit risk and regulatory reporting.

“The nature of financial, operational, and compliance and regulatory risk today is a deeply intricate web of people, technology, and shifting economic and societal forces,” said Brian Longe , chief executive officer of G2RS.“Leaders across G2, LCI, and Fintellix quickly recognized the opportunity to unite, creating what we believe to be a powerhouse of risk and compliance expertise. Our collective strengths position us to become the go-to expert in risk and compliance business intelligence for the financial and digital ecosystems.”

New corporate risks are emerging rapidly thanks to several market realities, including the explosion of e-commerce and cyber threats, evolving customer behavior, sophisticated fraud schemes, and increased scrutiny from global regulators.

In addition to Longe, executive leadership of G2RS includes Rochelle Blease, president of G2 and LCI, and Shailendra Mruthyunjayappa , president of Fintellix. Blease is an accomplished financial services executive with more than 35 years of experience in risk management, regulatory compliance, legal, and financial product growth. Mruthyunjayappa has more than 25 years of experience delivering technology platforms, data analytics, and risk solutions to the financial services industry.

