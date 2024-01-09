Wemade Presents MIR4 New Year's Event 'Search For The Blue Cintamani Stone'!

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Wemade's blockbuster MMORPG MIR4 starts its New Year's Event“Search for the Blue Cintamani Stone” on January 9.

“Mir's Blue Cintamani Stone Exchange Shop” opens in MIR4 until Monday, January 22. Players can take the“Blue Cintamani Stone” they received during hunting to the NPC“(2024) Mir” found in big cities of each area to exchange for items such as“Legendary Blue Dragon Statue” and“Yellow Dragon's Surprise Gift Box” which contains various summon tickets. Codex Badges that boost different effects such as EVA and CRIT are also given.

The event“Blue Dragon's 14-Day Check-in” continues through Monday, February 5. Depending on the day the player logs in, plenty of items including“[E] Dragonsteel Box” and“Winter Flower Snowboard Exchange Ticket” are gifted. Moreover,“Event Clan Coin Shop” is open until Tuesday, January 23. Players may use the Clan Coins they obtained via clan activities to purchase“[L] Mystic Enhancement Stone”,“Sarmati's Transference Equipment Box”, and more.

The new legendary secondary equipment“Transference Equipment” is added. Transference Equipment is an item received when the players form bonds with individuals of the Outerworld through Mirage Ship. Characters of Level 100 and above can equip it, and PHYS ATK and Spell ATK are increased when it is equipped.

From my battle to our war! Detailed information on MIR4 can be found on the official website .

