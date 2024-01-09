Milestone Technologies Acquires Suyati Technologies Pvt Ltd, A Global IT Solutions Company With Deep Expertise In Micros...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Milestone Technologies, a Silicon Valley based global IT services and digital solutions firm, announced today the acquisition of Suyati Technologies Pvt Ltd, an IT company providing tech services and solutions in Microsoft and Cloud Technologies, Salesforce Platform, Advanced Analytics, headquartered in Kochi, India. The acquisition expands Milestone's global footprint and bolsters their Applications and Digital Engineering Services portfolio.

Suyati brings nearly 15 years of experience in crafting and executing impactful digital strategies and solutions to position their clients ahead of the competition, leveraging advanced analytics and their rich expertise in CMS, CRM, e-commerce and marketing automation.

“I am delighted to welcome the Suyati team, their valued customers, and partners to Milestone Technologies. We are excited about the enhanced capabilities and expertise Suyati adds to the Milestone services portfolio, empowering our teams to collaborate to drive transformative and substantial value for clients,” said Sameer Kishore, Milestone's CEO .“Suyati and Milestone share a deep commitment to fostering a positive employee experience and delivering exceptional value to clients.”

“The Suyati journey has been guided by a belief in innovation and in our people,” said Mukund Krishna, Founder and Chairman of Suyati ,“and we are pleased to be joining the Milestone team to forge a path together toward a brighter future for our employees and our clients.” Krishna continued,“Considering Milestone's extensive service portfolio and global reach, we are well-positioned to broaden our services and support our clients with their global IT needs.”

“We are excited to be joining forces with Milestone and I am looking forward to working with our new colleagues to continue delivering transformative solutions to our clients,” said Raj Srinivasan, CEO of Suyati .“Becoming a part of the global milestone community will provide our employees with new opportunities for growth and development, where their success and well-being will continue to be supported throughout their career journey.”

About Milestone Technologies

Milestone Technologies is a global IT Services and Digital Solutions company based in Silicon Valley and has been providing innovative IT and Digital solutions since 1997, helping hundreds of leading corporations deliver technology around the globe. The company employs 3,000+ industry professionals, serves over 200 clients, and operates in 35 different countries. Milestone is majority owned by The Halifax Group, a middle market private equity firm that partners with founders and management to invest in market-leading companies. For more information, please visit and follow Milestone Technologies on LinkedIn.

About Suyati Technologies

Suyati Technologies partners with clients to strategize and implement impactful digital initiatives to position their clients ahead of the competition. They are digital-first and focus on delivering great customer experiences to accelerate exponential growth. With Suyati's rich expertise in CMS, CRM, e-commerce and Marketing Automation, they help companies across the globe leverage their best on web and cloud through Suyati's platform integration, data analytics and customer engagement services. For more information, please visit .

