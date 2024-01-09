Save The Dates: A 'Year Of Democracy'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) 2024: um ano decisivo para democracias mundo afora



More than twice as many people will be called to vote in 2024 than in 2023. Eight of the ten most populous countries in the world will hold elections. India alone is home to 1.4 billion people. In Pakistan, Indonesia, the United States, the 27 countries of the European Union, and (probably) Britain, hundreds of millions of people will be able to have their say in the next 12 months. The EconomistExternal link has called 2024“the biggest election year in history”.

However, as British playwright Tom Stoppard once pointed out,“it's not the voting that's democracy, it's the counting”. Many of the elections taking place are not free and fair and are highly unlikely to have a meaningful influence on governments. You don't need to be an experienced Kremlinologist to predict that Vladimir Putin, this year celebrating 25 years at the top in Russia, will be re-elected in March.

Then there's artificial intelligence. What roll will AI play in the various elections? What steps are governments and political parties taking? AI has already fabricated scandals on Swiss politicians.