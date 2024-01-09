Swiss Unemployment Rate At Lowest Level Since 2001

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Desemprego na Suíça atinge nível mais baixo desde 2001



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

At the end of December, 106,859 people were registered as unemployed with the regional employment centres. The rate in the last month of the year was therefore 2.3% after 2.1% in November, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday.

Compared to December 2022, the number of unemployed people was 9,918 higher. It was therefore 10.2% higher than the previous year's figure.

+ Labour shortage remains acute in Switzerland

The unemployment rate is usually subject to seasonal fluctuations because there is less work in the winter months, for example in construction, agriculture and catering. The unemployment rate adjusted by SECO for seasonal factors rose to 2.2% in December 2023 after 2.1% in the previous month.

Annual average at long-term low

According to SECO, the positive labour market trend continued at the beginning of the year before gradually normalising from March onwards. Nevertheless, a long-term low was recorded for the year as a whole.

In 2023, the average unemployment rate was 2%, SECO said. This is 0.2 percentage points lower than the previous year. The last time the unemployment rate was lower was in 2001 at 1.7%.

In absolute figures, an average of 93,536 people were registered as unemployed last year. This is 6.1% less than in the previous year.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ...External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .