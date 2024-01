– Nvidia broke round resistance level 500.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 575.00

Nvidia under the strong bullish pressure after the price broke through the round resistance level 500.00 (upper border of the sideways price range inside which the price has been moving from last June).

The breakout of the resistance level 500.00 accelerated the active impulse waves 3 and (C).

Given the clear daily uptrend, Nvidia can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 575.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave (C)).