Big SA Clubs Eye Moerane

(MENAFN- The Post) Lesotho first choice goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane is reported to be a target of several South African big guns after the 26-year-old impressed playing for his country in the recent 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Moerane, who plays for LMPS FC, a police outfit playing in the Vodacom Premier League, was born and raised in Mazenod, on the outskirts of Maseru.

His career took-off while playing for his home team Swallows in the A Division before he was snapped up by premier league giants LMPS in 2017.The 26-year-old's stock has been on the rise since saving a penalty in his Likuena debut when the then Thabo Senong's-coached side held Malawi to a one-all draw in a friendly match played at the Setsoto Stadium in November 2019. Several publications in South Africa have reported that Moerane's impressive displays in recent Likuena matches against Nigeria and Benin have attracted the attention of South Africa's DSTV premiership big guns, who are closely monitoring the goal minder. Moerane has been the talk of international scouts since his heroics at the 2023 COSAFA Cup, where he saved all of Malawi's penalties and scoring one as Likuena defeated the Flames to reach the final of the regional tourney for the first time in 23 years. He went on to scoop the Goalkeeper of the Tournament at the regional tournament in Durban, which came a few months after winning the Vodacom Premier League Goalkeeper of the Season award. Not only has he cemented his place as one of the best goalkeepers in the region, but he also won the trust of the Likuena technical team to hand him the captain's armband after Basia Makepe announced his retirement from international football. Moerane captained his country for the first time in September as Likuena went head-to-head with a star-studded Ivory Coast at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro.The Elephants managed to grind a narrow 1-0 win as they found Moerane hard to beat in goals for Lesotho on the day. Moerane has been hogging the headlines for the right reasons in South Africa with reports that PSL big guns such as Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United are interested in signing the Likuena first choice goalkeeper. The shot-stopper was only three years old when his country last reached the final of the COSAFA Cup in a team that had the likes of Lehlohonolo Seema, who he hopes to emulate by playing his football in South Africa. Seema enjoyed a long career in South Africa, where he captained both Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates before moving into coaching.The former Likuena captain has coached several PSL clubs like Celtic, Chippa United, Polokwane City and was recently appointed the new head coach of Sekhukhune United. In the Lesotho team that lost the COSAFA final of 2000 to Zimbabwe, it also had Lebajoa Mphongoa, a long-time club teammate of Seema at Bloemfontein Celtic alongside the late duo of Ts'eliso Thite and Motlatsi Shale, who had short spells at Phunya Sele Sele. Kutloisiso Nthonyana is another former Lesotho international who plied his trade in South Africa, playing for the now defunct Tembisa Classic.Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper John Tlale is not surprised with the interest from PSL teams and has expressed his admiration for the Likuena goalkeeper. Tlale said he has been following Moerane's progress and is impressed with what he has seen from the goalkeeper. “I have been monitoring the boy for some time, he is a brave goalkeeper and I have no doubt that he can play for the PSL's big clubs,” Tlale said. “The fact that he has been impressive against top countries such as Nigeria and Ivory Coast means he is used to the big stage. “It could take him time to settle in the PSL playing for one of the big clubs but look at the likes of Sipho Chaine and Melusi Buthelezi at Orlando Pirates, who came from small clubs but are now among the top goalkeepers in the league,” he said. Speaking on the reports linking him with a move to South Africa, the Lesotho goalkeeper said he is flattered to know that he has clubs in big leagues monitoring his progress. “It's a big motivation for me to have established that I have clubs in other leagues monitoring my progress,” Moerane said. “I'm really humbled and it's pushing me to work harder on my game so that I become a better player,” he said.



