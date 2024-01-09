Thabane, Kabi Clash Over Power Deal

(MENAFN- The Post) THE All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader Nkaku Kabi says former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane flew into a rage after he rejected an offer to join the coalition government earlier this month made the disclosure during a rally in Koro-Koro on Sunday.

He said Thabane's fear was that his refusal to join the government would impede the growth of the party.

He said when he rejected his instruction to join the government, Thabane began to use coarse language. He said Thabane asked him if he would use a private part to grow the party.

“He said it in Sesotho but I prefer to just say private part in English,” Kabi said.

“I could see that he was now talking tough,” he said.

Kabi said he had visited Thabane at his home in Makhoakhoeng over lunch when the former prime minister began asking him the embarrassing questions.

Kabi said he will grow the party in a similar way Thabane did when he founded it in 2006 when he was in the opposition until 2012 when the ABC took over power.

The ABC leader insisted that one does not need to be in government to grow a political party's base. He said Thabane himself spent six years in opposition but still managed to grow the party.

“I believe we will take the same road he walked, start afresh and we will get there eventually,” he said.

He said the main objective behind the formation of the ABC was to end poverty and hunger.

“You and those who took their votes from us are witnesses that within one year when we were in government, you saw how difficult it is (to fulfil promises).”

Kabi was referring to the difficulties of being in a coalition government where each party drives its own agenda.

He said artistes who sing at the party's rallies are instrumental in growing the party through music and concerts, urging members to support them.

He said most of these artistes are unemployed, saying they are dependent on the members to buy their music as well as attending concerts in numbers.

“Since not everyone will make it to the concerts I suggested that you have M-Pesa or Ecocash accounts so that those who will not show up but want to contribute can deposit money there,” he said.

Through this, he said, the party can still draw a sizeable number of followers while at the same time helping the artistes remain afloat.

He said Thabane advised him to work hard to seek“sponsors that will help me build the party and after doing so I should not forget where I came from”.

Alice Samuel