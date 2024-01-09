

EQS-Media / 09.01.2024 / 11:24 CET/CEST

Press release Stepstone lends a "helping hand"

Online job platform launches new TV campaign Agency partner: TryNoAgency part of GROW Düsseldorf/Berlin, 9.1.2023. Thinking about a job change? Yes! But how? Almost one in two Germans are not happy with their current employer and are thinking about a career change*, but most find it difficult to put these thoughts into practice. This is where the online job platform Stepstone comes in with its new campaign. And literally takes job seekers by the hand. With a clear and eye-catching key visual that runs through all communication touchpoints: the "helping hand". Salary too low? Stressful job? Long working hours or simply want to try something new? There are many reasons to change jobs, but just as many questions. Stepstone offers the solution. Whenever there is uncertainty, Stepstone is a helping hand when the right offer comes along. Be it a simple job search or transparent salary ranges for every job advertisement. "With the new campaign, we are further developing the Stepstone brand promise. We help our users in their job search, provide answers to all questions about jobs and guide them step by step through the application process. Clear, understandable, recognizable," says Claus-Peter Heinrich, Senior Director Brand at The Stepstone Group, describing the idea behind the campaign. "Anyone looking for a job needs real help. This ranges from office jobs such as project managers to service staff. And not just white collar workers," says Stefan Nagel, Managing Director of TryNoAgency part of GROW: "That's why we show in our stories how Stepstone specifically supports people from all walks of life in their search." The commercials can now be seen on popular TV stations in Germany. The media agency responsible for TV is Wavemaker. The spots will also be shown on online streaming platforms such as YouTube and on the social platforms of Meta, TikTok and LinkedIn. The campaign can also be seen in other countries in which The Stepstone Group is active. These include Belgium and Austria (Stepstone) as well as Ireland (IrishJobs), Northern Ireland (NIJobs) and the UK (Totaljobs). Naomi Abe, Head of TryNoProduction, was responsible for directing the commercials. *Source: „Puls Check Arbeitsmarkt 2023”, The Stepstone Group About The Stepstone Group



The Stepstone Group is a leading global digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. The Stepstone Group connects more than 110 million job applications with over 140,000 employers every year. With its integrated platforms, The Stepstone Group simplifies the candidates job search as well supporting recruiters with AI-powered solutions for the entire recruitment process. In 2022, The Stepstone Group generated revenue of around €1 billion. The Stepstone Group operates in more than 30 countries - including Stepstone in Germany, Appcast in the USA and Totaljobs in the UK. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany and employs more than 4,000 people worldwide. For more information:



About TryNoAgency TryNoAgency stands for Functional Strategy, Creative & ProductionTM. The two founders Friedrich Tromm and Stefan Nagel and their 20-person team not only help start-ups to achieve the professionalism of corporations and corporations the agility of start-ups, but also help all companies to achieve exactly what they need. They have developed their approach through their experience with brands such as Apple, FC Bayern Munich and Mercedes-Benz. With their disruptive definition of creativity in the advertising world and their credo "Understanding means selling", they successfully support brands such as HP, Stepstone, MAYD, Contorion and Strato in brand development and performance.

