EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
09.01.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Woking, UK, January 9, 2024 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results by 06:00 EST/midday CET on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EST/15:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
| US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 888 770 7292
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 0970
Access code: 6877110
| Live webcast (listen-only)
| Web replay
| Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EST/16:30 CET on
Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at:
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at .
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit
| Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: ...
| Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: ...
