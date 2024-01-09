Intica Systems SE: New Member Of The Board Of Directors Appointed

EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Passau, January 9, 2024 –The Supervisory Board of InTiCa Systems SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7) has appointed Mr. Bernhard Griesbeck to the company's Board of Directors with effect from January 15, 2024. Mr. Griesbeck, who holds a degree in business administration, will bear joint responsibility with Dr. Gregor Wasle, Chairman of the Board of Directors, for the company's business performance and growth strategy, which he will drive forward with a special focus on the sales function. With the appointment of Bernhard Griesbeck, InTiCa will once again have a two-member Board of Directors. As an expert in sales and business development, Mr. Griesbeck has many years' experience at well-known brand manufacturers and a strong affinity with the automotive, energy and electronics sectors. For the past seven years, he worked for the Prettl Group, which operates worldwide – most recently as Vice President Corporate Business Development with a strong focus on the e-mobility sector. Moreover, between 2012 and 2016 Mr. Griesbeck was Director Sales Automotive at InTiCa, so he has an excellent knowledge of the Group's business environment and products.

About InTiCa Systems InTiCa Systems is a European leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of inductive components, passive analogue switching technology and mechatronic assemblies. It operates in the Automotive and Industry & Infrastructure segments and has about 800 employees at its sites in Passau (Germany), Prachatice (Czech Republic), Silao (Mexico) and Bila Tserkva (Ukraine). The Automotive segment focuses on innovative products that raise the comfort and safety of cars, improve the performance of electric and hybrid vehicles and reduce carbon emissions. InTiCa Systems' Industry & Infrastructure segment develops and manufactures mechatronic assemblies for the solar industry and other industrial applications.







