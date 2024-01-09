BIS Announces Revised Concession Fees For Msmes And Women Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 9 (KNN) Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced a revised concession fee on certification/minimum marking fee for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) during the 77th BIS foundation day on Saturday.

Tiwari highlighted that a concession of 20 per cent is being given to the small and medium enterprises. He added that micro-scale units are being granted an 80% concession on the certification/minimum marking fee.

For women entrepreneur of small and medium scale enterprises, a concession of 50 per cent will be provided by the BIS, he further added.

This was announced during a seminar on“Dialogue for Strengthening of Quality Eco-system in India” on the occasion of 77th BIS foundation day at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The Director General, during his welcome, addressed the roles and activities of BIS. He said that BIS, the National Standards Body of India, formulates and publishes Indian Standards.

It enforces Conformity Assessment Schemes, manages laboratories for Conformity Assessment, and oversees Hallmarking implementation.

He also highlighted that the organization focuses on consumer empowerment, conducts quality assurance capacity-building programs, and represents the country in International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, also attended the seminar and during the presidential address he stated that there is an important role of Industrial Association in providing information for preparing Standards on the products.

Goyal also mentioned that BIS will prepare our own Indian Standards of all the products and will not depend foreigner Standards.

