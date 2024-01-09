Avanza Healthcare Strategies Appoints Mark Garvin As Executive In Residence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Veteran ambulatory surgery center expert joins ASC and healthcare advisory leader to further client success.



WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanza Healthcare Strategies, a national advisory firm empowering hospitals and health systems to develop, execute, and oversee their ambulatory and outpatient initiatives, has appointed Mark Garvin as the company's Executive in Residence.

Mark has over 25 years of experience planning, operating, and managing ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and ambulatory care partnerships. Mark retired from USPI in 2020 after 24 years of service in various leadership positions, including Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Mark managed one of the largest portfolios of ASCs in the country. He led the organization through 350-plus ASC transactions, including over 60 health system partnerships and equity joint ventures with over 8,000 physician partners.



"We are thrilled to have Mark join our organization as we continue to develop a comprehensive portfolio of advisory and administrative services that empower our clients in executing their strategies," said Erik Miller, President of Avanza, and its parent organization, MedHQ.



As Executive in Residence, Mark will work with Avanza's clients on strategic and operational planning as they develop their ASC and ambulatory strategies.



"Mark is undeniably one of the leading experts in the ASC market. Moreover, his experience in a variety of healthcare settings and board-level experience will be invaluable to our clients," said Joan Dentler, Founder of Avanza.



Mark has also held leadership and board positions in national organizations including US Anesthesia Partners, Prospira PainCare, OrthoLink Physicians Corp., and Surgical Care Affiliates.



"I am thrilled to join Avanza and MedHQ at this stage of their growth journey," said Garvin. "Avanza has an exceptional track record of advising some of the country's leading healthcare organizations. Its core services, in combination with MedHQ, provide significant scale and the expertise to advise on and deliver the functions required to effectively operate an ASC portfolio. The business model is applicable across a wide range of operating strategies."



Avanza Healthcare Strategies, the advisory subsidiary of MedHQ, is currently working on over 30 projects across the country representing hospitals, health systems, management organizations, and physician groups.

About Avanza Healthcare Strategies



Avanza is an ASC and healthcare advisory organization supporting healthcare organizations in developing, executing, and operating their ASC and outpatient strategies. In the last 20 years, Avanza has worked with more than 150 organizations on more than 500 ASC projects, representing more than $200 million in customer revenue generation. Avanza is a subsidiary of MedHQ, a leading tech-enabled service provider leveraging expertise across human resources, accounting, clinical staffing and revenue cycle to empower outpatient strategies. Learn more about Avanza at

About MedHQ



Founded in 2003, MedHQ is a leading provider of technology-enabled expert services to hospitals, outpatient clinics, physician groups, and ambulatory surgery centers. MedHQ's business segments and client delivery strategies encompass outsourced HR services, Accounting services, Recruitment and Staffing services, and Advisory services. MedHQ's mission is to streamline administrative and regulatory processes to lower risk and improve efficiencies, allowing clients to focus on patient outcomes. For more information, please visit

