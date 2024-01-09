FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES FREE EXCESSIVE CELEBRATION BOWL BASH FEATURING THE OFFSPRING, CHRIS LANE AND MORE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fans are invited to celebrate the Big Game long weekend featuring free live entertainment, interactive fan experiences and more.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fremont Street Experience, home to epic parties and entertainment, is thrilled to host its first time ever, free Excessive Celebration Bowl Bash, taking place over the Big Game long weekend from Thursday, Feb. 8 to Sunday, Feb. 11 in Downtown Las Vegas. As a fun twist, the destination and its properties will randomly reward individuals and groups that are found to be celebrating excessively with free prizes.The 4-day bowl bash will feature 25 live performances and 150 hours of free entertainment on three stages headlined by American rock legends The Offspring on Saturday, Feb. 10 and country sensation Chris Lane on Friday, Feb. 9.The entertainment doesn't stop there as Fremont Street Experience will feature roving, football themed, cirque-style entertainment and a live theatrical show from the Grid Iron Girls throughout the weekend.In addition, visitors can experience Silent Disco, a unique DJ entertainment experience in partnership with Sound Off Vegas at Main Street Stage. Silent Disco features a live DJ playing music exclusively through wireless headphones. The LED headphones have three colors settings–red, green or blue– allowing partiers to choose between three different DJ music channels to dance the night away.In true Fremont Street Experience style, the destination will wow the crowd with custom, themed mind-blowing 3D graphics on Viva Vision, the longest digital screen in the world.“We are planning one of the biggest free events in our history to celebrate the Big Game's debut in Las Vegas,” said Andrew Simon, President and CEO of Fremont Street Experience.“While most businesses would raise ticket prices this week, we decided to show the world why Fremont Street Experience is a fan favorite for entertainment with free concerts from legendary rock bands like The Offspring and country star Chris Lane. We also have additional band announcements to come!”Fremont Street Experience promises more information to come for this epic event visit .###About Fremont Street ExperienceFremont Street Experience, a six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, is an open-air promenade of gaming, dining, entertainment, and shopping. Fremont Street Experience offers free live entertainment on three stages 365 days per year and features Viva Vision, the world's largest linear video screen – 1,500 feet long, 90 feet wide and suspended 90 feet above the urban pedestrian mall. In partnership with the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority, the $32 million renovation to the iconic Viva Vision screen illuminates downtown Las Vegas with 16,433,152 pixels and 5,000 Nits, making it seven-times brighter than the existing canopy with four-times the resolution allowing the screen to be seen 24 hours a day for the first time in its existence. The one-of-a-kind venue is also home to SlotZilla, a unique zipline attraction featuring an 850-foot Zipline and 1,750-foot Zoomline, taking riders from a 12-story slot-machine-themed platform to fly under the iconic Viva Vision canopy. With direct pedestrian access to eight of Fremont Street's world-renowned casino hotels, more than 70 restaurants and specialty retail kiosks, Fremont Street Experience attracts more than 24 million annual visitors. For more information about Fremont Street Experience, please visit .“Like” Fremont Street Experience on Facebook: facebook/FSE89101“Follow” Fremont Street Experience (@FSELV) on Twitter: twitter/FSELV“Follow” Fremont Street Experience (@FremontStreet) on Instagram: Instagram/fremontstreetMEDIA CONTACTS:Kirvin Doak Communications...

