Mascot, Dallas Card Show Team Up To Bring Mascot's Trade Show Inventory Discovery Tool To Dallas, Beginning March 2024

Mascot's innovative Trade Show Inventory Discovery Tool is coming to one of the premier trade show series in the country.

Dallas Card Show's partnership with Mascot will provide enhanced discoverability and liquidity on the show floor.

Mascot rolled out its Inventory Discovery Tool at The Philly Show in December 2023. Now, Mascot and Dallas Card Show team up to take the innovation to Dallas.

ALLEN, TEXAS, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allen, TX, January 9, 2024 - Mascot, the leading inventory management solution for collectibles, has partnered with Dallas Card Show, billed as the largest card show series in the nation, to roll out its Trade Show Inventory Discovery Tool for Dallas Card Show's' March 14-17th, 2024 show - and likely beyond.Through this partnership, Dallas Card Show vendors and dealers can upload items available for sale and trade to Mascot. Then attendees and hobbyists can search, via Mascot's website, all inventory available by vendor or by specific criteria. Once a desired item is found, collectors can stop by the dealers' booth or contact the dealer directly via embedded Instagram or website links to facilitate a transaction.Focused solely on graded trading cards, Mascot achieved a ~70% participation rate from The Philly Show dealers in December 2023, with many agreeing that the enhanced discoverability of inventory was a much-needed innovation for the collecting community.Derek Grady of Heritage Auctions explained,“Before the show began, I used the Mascot application to find signed rookie cards for my collection before accepting consignments for Heritage. The platform told me exactly where to go and what was available. This is the way of the future.”Said Ken Cairns, host of the Sports Cards Lessons podcast,“Mascot is a game changer for shows!”, while Matt Wetzel of Pretzel's Cards described Mascot as a“really innovative platform for shows.”Carter Musgrave from CardsHQ, a 14,000 square foot hobby shop based in Atlanta planning to open in early 2024 and on a buying spree to fill their shop inventory,“I've been using Mascot all weekend to find deals on the show floor. I started using it Thursday night. Dealers uploaded their inventory, their prices, and their booth numbers. We have been able to source deals, on our end, from our phones and computers. It's been great.”Niagara Sports Cards, a hobby shop based in Niagara Falls, New York, and a vendor at The Philly Show, stated“I like the concept. It's really cool...Instead of walking around the showaimlessly, you know what you're looking for and where to find it. Great concept. I want to see it at all shows. Great idea. I love it.”Said Cage Lawyer, host of the Hobby with Cage podcast,“What I saw on Mascot was cool. That made me want to go to The Philly Show. More Mantle rookies than I expected...the hobby is moving forward. Shows are moving forward...It's nice to see. It's fun to see. The hope is that it provides a better hobby for the people the hobby was built for - the collectors.”Mascot and Dallas Card Show are hoping for similar, if not even better, results in March. Both entities believe the show's recurring nature, volume of inventory, and number of vendors are perfect for this innovation.Said Leo Bello, the Director of Business Development and Sales Strategy for The Dallas Card Show,“Mascot's synergy with the Trade Show Inventory Discovery Tool is a game-changer, expanding vendor inventory access. This integration promises an enhanced user experience and increased transactions. I'm confident that Mascot is poised to make a substantial impact in the industry with its innovative approach, and few in this hobby have the strategic vision and diligence that Ezra and his team have."Said Mascot CEO Ezra Levine,“We're thrilled to partner with The Dallas Card Show, one of the premier trade show series in the country, and to build off the Trade Show Inventory Discovery Tool's initial success. The reception from vendors, attendees, and the hobby community has been overwhelmingly positive, and we suspect it'll lead to even more interest and transactions for participants and supporters of Dallas Card Show.”To sign up free for Mascot, visit .The Dallas Card Show hosts numerous events each year. In 2024, the show dates include January 18-21, March 14-17, May 16-19, June TBA, September 5-8, and October 31-November 3. To find out more, visit .About Dallas Card ShowDallas Card Show is billed as the largest card show series in the nation, focused on sports, non-sports, gaming, autographs, non-sports, gaming, autographs, comics, toys, collectibles, and memorabilia. The next show is January 18-21, 2024 in Allen, Texas. You can find out more information at .About MascotMascot is the premier inventory management and multi-sales channel solution for collectibles. Mascot has numerous integrations across the industry including grading companies such as PSA, CGC, SGC, Beckett and TAG, marketplaces such as eBay, MySlabs, Shopify, TikTokShop, MyCardPost, Veriswap, and ComicConnect, data providers such as CardHedge and WaxStat, and service providers such as WAX Insurance. You can learn more and sign up for free at .Dallas Card Show Press ContactLeonardo Bello...(832) 607-9072Mascot Press Contact...

