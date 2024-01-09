JG.Limited's Online-Only History & Culture Auction Closing Jan. 23Rd Features Autographs And Artifacts Spanning The Ages

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lot #19 is an oversized printed portrait of a bill signing, autographed by Warren Harding (1865-1923), 29th President of the United States, hand-signed in black fountain pen (est. $500-$600).

Lot #1 is a bank check from 1788 signed by Aaron Burr (1756-1836), the third vice president of the United States serving during Thomas Jefferson's first term (est. $750-$1,000).

The Judaica section will be led by lot #341 – a 1951 typed letter signed in Hebrew by Chaim Weizmann (1874-1952), the first President of Israel (est. $300-$350).

Lot #327 is a full sheet of Jewish National Fund labels, signed in Hebrew and English by Moshe Sharett (1894-1965), who served as the second Prime Minister of Israel (est. $200-$250).

Mosasaurus jaw fossil discovered in Morocco, about 82-66 million years old, 9 1⁄4 inches on the longest side. Mosasaurus is from an extinct group of aquatic squamate reptiles (est. $150-$200).

The auction features items from prehistoric times to the Revolutionary and Civil Wars on up to the present day, as well as an outstanding Judaica section.

DANVERS, MA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Autographs and artifacts encompassing a wide historical range, from prehistoric times to the Revolutionary and Civil Wars on up to the present day, as well as an outstanding Judaica section featuring 100 years of Israeli history, are packed into JG's Internet-only History & Culture timed auction, online now and closing on Tuesday, January 23rd.Folks can log on now to view the 650-lot catalog and place their bids at Here's a direct link to the auction: . In addition to online bidding, telephone bids will also be accepted. To place a phone bid, you may call 978-536-0033.Lot #1 is a bank check from 1788 signed by Aaron Burr (1756-1836), the third vice president of the United States serving during Thomas Jefferson's first term. He's best known for killing his political rival Alexander Hamilton in a duel, which ended his political career (est. $750-$1,000).Lot #19 is an oversized printed portrait of a bill signing, autographed by Warren Harding (1865-1923), the 29th President of the United States. Harding hand-signed in black fountain pen below the image on the lower mount edge. The frame is 17 inches by 13 1⁄2 inches (est. $500-$600).Lot #37 is an album page containing the Civil War-era signatures of Ulysses S. Grant (1822-1885), the American military officer and 18th President of the United States; and David Glasgow Farragut (1801-1870), a flag officer of the U.S. Navy during the Civil War (est. 400-$600).Lot #28 is a military appointment autographed by William McKinley (1843-1901), as the Governor of Ohio, dated May 3, 1894. The document is framed to an overall size of 15 1⁄2 inches by 18 1⁄4 inches. William McKinley was the 25th President of the United States (est. $250-$350).The Judaica section will be led by lot #341 – a 1951 typed letter signed in Hebrew by Chaim Weizmann (1874-1952), the first President of Israel. Weizmann was a Russian-born chemist, a Zionist leader, Israeli statesman and the president of the Zionist Organization (est. $300-$350).Lot #270 is a handwritten note on a Jewish National Fund postcard (with a scarce 1915 canceled“Z” perfin stamp) autographed by Max Isidor Bodenheimer (1865-1940), the first president of the Zionist Federation of Germany and a founder of the Jewish National Fund (est. $250-$300).Lot #267 is a printed Hebrew greeting card autographed by David Ben-Gurion (1886-1973), the first Prime Minister of Israel and the primary national founder of the State of Israel in 1948. The card, signed in Hebrew by Ben-Gurion, measures 4 1⁄2 inches by 6 inches (est. $200-$250).Lot #327 is a full sheet of Jewish National Fund labels, signed in Hebrew and English by Moshe Sharett (1894-1965), who served as the second Prime Minister of Israel (1954-1955) and the country's first foreign minister (1948-1956). He was also a member of Mapai (est. $200-$250).Lot #291 is a typed letter dated Dec. 11, 1947, signed by Herschel Vespasian Johnson II (1894-1966), a U.S. Foreign Service Officer from 1921-1953. The letter was sent to Loretto Falsey, Chair of the National Committee on Legislation for American War Mothers (est. $40-$50).Last month JG launched a Natural History category. Offerings in the current auction include the following:.A Leptomeryx skull fossil from Lower Brule Formation, White River Series Oligocene, SW of Scenic, South Dakota, near the Cheyenne River, over 25 million years old, 3.5 inches on the longest side. Leptomeryx existed for approximately 13.2 million years. It was a small deer-like ruminant animal with a somewhat slender body (est. $200-$250)..A Mosasaurus jaw fossil discovered in Morocco, approximately 82 to 66 million years old, measuring 9 1⁄4 inches on the longest side. Mosasaurus ("lizard of the Meuse River") is an example of mosasaurs, an extinct group of aquatic squamate reptiles. It lived during the Campanian and Maastrichtian stages of the Late Cretaceous periods (est. $150-$200).Lot #249 is a slip of paper with the full signature of Benito Mussolini (1883-1945), the leader of Italy's National Fascist Party from 1922 until his ouster in 1943. The slip is accompanied by a vintage silver gelatin print real photo postcard, showing a portrait of Mussolini (est. $600-$750).Lot #357 is a 5 1⁄2 inch by 3 1⁄2 inch card with the autographed signature of Richard J. McDonald (1909-1998), who, with his brother Maurice, were the entrepreneurs who founded the fast-food company McDonald's. The card is dated 1985 and is in near fine condition (est. $400-$500).Lot #628 is a handwritten letter signed by Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924), the Italian composer known primarily for his verismo style operas. The letter is identified in pencil along the upper edge as“1909” and includes a handwritten address panel on verso by Puccini (est. $400-$500).Lot #582 is an 8 inch by 10 inch glossy photograph of Edith Head (1897-1981), signed by the iconic Academy Award-winning costume designer. The photo shows Ms. Head with seven of her eight Academy Awards. She hand-signed in bold black felt tip marker (est. $200-$250).Bidders need to know that 30-minute extended bidding starts on January 23rd at 8 pm Eastern time. The clock will then reset for another 30 minutes each time a bid is placed. The 30-minute clock reset is unique for every lot; each has its own unique countdown during extended bidding.While its business is rooted in the past, JG is focused on – and welcomes – the future. It harnesses modern technology through a custom developed and designed website. In addition, the company's Android and Apple apps allow bidders to participate in regularly scheduled auctions; register, preview, watch, and bid from tablet or mobile devices – all with the press of a button.To learn more about JG and the History & Culture auction online now and closing on Tuesday, January 23rd, or to register online to start bidding and buying, visit# # # #

Jared Gendron

JG

+1 978-536-0033

email us here