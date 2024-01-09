Love To Play In LA Save On Entertainment And Never Pay For A Good Time Again

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers sweet solutions for a better tomorrow by helping companies find talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs; and funds work program for kids 'The Sweetest Gigs.'It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good rewards referrals to companies hiring professional staff with $2500 Entertainment Gift Card (for amusement parks, movies, or Sports/Music/Theatre tickets).According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "Your referrals help us fund our kids' work programs; and we appreciate your help by rewarding the sweetest experiences to Play in LA and Party for Good !"AboutThe Foodie Games; are L.A.'s Sweetest especially curated culinary and dining experiences for discerning aficionados...Who Love to Do Good and Party for Good.Participate In Recruiting for Good's Sweet Referral Program; we share proceeds to fund The Sweetest Work Programs for Talented Kids (The Sweetest Gigs) and Reward The Foodie Games 12 Months of Fun to Share with Favorite Plus One. Discover and experience LA's Best; cooking classes, menu tasting experiences (at Michelin Star Restaurants), pop-up restaurants, prix fix menus, and party at LA's Sweetest Wine and Food Event to learn more visitJoin Us to Celebrate LA's Sweetest and Most Talented Chefs!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visitHow to Invest in Employees and Retain The for Good?The Sweetest Benefits; companies that love to retain their employees always are looking out for their best interest. Recruiting for Good loves to serve like-valued companies. Retain Recruiting for Good for search, and a portion of our placement fees will fund The Sweetest Gigs program just for your employees; or you can retain our staffing agency on a consulting basis to create and manage the sweet kids' work program. To learn more visit

