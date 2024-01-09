Everdime Technologies Inc Hires A Data & AI Engineer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Everdime Technologies adds a Key Employee

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Everdime Technologies Inc,“Everdime” a strategic investor in AI & Innovation, is excited to welcome Mr. Andrew Kalita as their new Data & AI Software Engineer. Mr. Kalita is set to significantly enhance Everdime's prowess in data analytics and AI, particularly in the evolution of its portfolio company's, the AANN business model.Role Summary:In the capacity of Data and AI Software Engineer, Mr. Kalita will lead initiatives to integrate advanced data management and AI algorithms into the unique applications being developed within AANN. His role encompasses developing predictive models and data-centric products, thereby fortifying Everdime's dedication to continuous innovation.Mr. Kalita's collaboration will extend across various departments, where he will work alongside specialists to deploy state-of-the-art AI solutions under the AANN infrastructure. He will directly report to Mr. Simon Smith, Director of AI & Innovation, a key figure in Everdime's technological progress.Introducing Andrew Kalita:Mr. Kalita joins Everdime with a rich background in data science, machine learning, and AI development. His history of formulating data-driven solutions that augment business performance and efficiency is well-documented.Before his engagement with Everdime, Mr. Kalita was involved in pivotal roles related to AI and data analytics at leading tech companies, significantly contributing to the development of groundbreaking AI applications. His deep-rooted experience in data utilization for insight generation and decision-making seamlessly aligns with Everdime's strategic goals."Joining Everdime represents a thrilling new chapter in my professional journey," said Andrew Kalita, reflecting on his new role. "I am excited to bring my experience in data science and AI to an organization that is deeply committed to innovation. At Everdime, I look forward to contributing to the advancement of groundbreaking technologies and strategies that will not only enhance our business model but also deliver tangible benefits to our early-stage investments. It's an honor to be part of a team that is shaping the future of technology and business, and I am eager to contribute to Everdime's vision of transforming ideas into impactful, real-world solutions."Simon Smith, Director of AI & Innovation at Everdime, shared his excitement over Mr. Kalita's joining, noting, "Andrew's expertise in data science and AI is a key asset for Everdime, especially for AANN our portfolio business. His addition reaffirms our commitment to being at the forefront of innovation and delivering transformative technologies."Sandor Miklos, CEO and Chairman of Everdime, expressed enthusiasm about Mr. Kalita's addition to the team, stating, "Bringing Andrew on board marks a pivotal moment in Everdime's pursuit of excellence and innovation. His expertise in data science and AI is not just an asset; it's a cornerstone for our strategy to empower early-stage businesses through pioneering innovations. Andrew's skills in these cutting-edge fields are crucial to our commitment to drive transformative solutions and bolster the growth and success of our strategic investments."About Everdime:Everdime, a visionary conglomerate, dedicates itself to strategic investments, acquisitions, and innovation. With its headquarters in Sheridan, Wyoming, Everdime aspires to mold the future by nurturing groundbreaking technologies and transformative projects in various industries.About Advanced Neural Networks Inc:Operating under the domain , Advanced Neural Networks Inc stands at the vanguard of innovation, offering a distinctive fusion of Web2, Web3, and AI technologies. AANN provides an all-encompassing online utility designed to establish proof of online social authenticity, user trust ratings, and authentic reviews. Its intuitive platform empowers users with a user-friendly interface, guaranteeing genuine online engagement, verifiable social authenticity, and incentives for contributions to the network. For further information about AANN, please contact ... or go to company's website & social links: .Media:For inquiries or further information, please contact:Sandor MiklosCEO & ChairmanEverdime Technologies Inc...Forward-looking statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the future performance of Everdime Technologies Inc and its strategic investments. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and may be subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Everdime Technologies Inc undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

