Accomplished Physician Dr. Parvez Fatteh Expands Role With Medrina To Enhance Rehabilitation Care In The Bay Area

Parvez Fatteh

Accomplished Physician Dr. Parvez Fatteh Expands Role with Medrina to Enhance Rehabilitation Care in the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Parvez Fatteh, a distinguished physician with over two decades of experience in Addiction Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, is set to bring his wealth of expertise to Medrina, the nation's largest Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation physician group.

Currently serving as a key contributor to Bicycle Health, a national telemedicine Addiction Medicine corporation, Dr. Fatteh has been an integral part of the medical community for years. His commitment to comprehensive care in areas such as accident, occupational and sports injuries, chronic pain, and addiction has made him a respected figure in the field.

In addition to his role at Bicycle Health, Dr. Fatteh serves as the Medical Director of the Recovery & Resilience Centers in San Francisco, CA dedication to a holistic approach to healthcare is evident through his additional training in Functional Medicine at the Kresser Institute in Kensington, CA.

Dr. Fatteh holds an M.D. degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania and completed a premedical science program with honors at Lehigh University. His residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Eastern Virginia Medical School further solidified his expertise in the field.

Licensed to practice medicine in California and Texas, with additional licenses in Arizona, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Washington, Dr. Fatteh is board-certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. He also holds certification in Pain Medicine from the American Boards of Anesthesiology and PM Parvez & R.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Fatteh is recognized for his contributions to social impact, particularly in addressing the opioid crisis through initiatives like the "Heroes of the Opioid Crisis."

In a new development, Dr. Fatteh has signed on to join Medrina (medrina), marking a significant expansion of his role in the medical community. Medrina, a doctor-owned and operated organization, focuses on providing rehabilitative care to skilled nursing facilities, free-standing rehabilitation hospitals, and in-patient rehabilitation units to optimize patient functionality and improve health outcomes.

With his two decades of experience and board-certification in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Dr. Fatteh will be instrumental in enhancing rehabilitation care in skilled nursing facilities throughout the San Francisco Bay Area starting in February 2024.

LinkedIn: [Parvez Fatteh, M.D] ( )

Websites:

- [Bicycle Health] ( )

- [Medrina] ( )

For professional inquiries or collaborations, Dr. Parvez Fatteh can be reached at ... or by phone at 510-427-4268.

