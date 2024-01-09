Ainewsbreaks D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Featured In Additional Investorplace Articles

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS)

(“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, continues to receive recognition from authors at InvestorPlace. In addition to being featured by Louis Navellier and the InvestorPlace Research Staff, contributor Josh Enomoto listed D-Wave as one of“The 3 Hottest Quantum Computing Stocks to Watch in 2024” just last week.

Navellier wrote,“D-Wave Quantum is a quantum computing company. Quantum computing represents the next generation of computing technology, as it uses quantum bits to perform calculations much faster than traditional computers. That gives them a tremendous advantage over classical computers, which are binary code-based machines that use transistor technology.”

When Enomoto provided his perspective, he wrote about D-Wave's ability to attract Alphabet's Google and the University of Southern California as early customers. He also pointed out that“analysts anticipate great things from QBTS, pegging it a unanimous strong buy with a $2.17 price target” before stating“that makes it one of the hottest quantum computing stocks based on implied growth.”

To view Navellier's article, visit:



To visit Enomoto's article, visit:



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this newsbreak are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. Forward-looking statements in this newsbreak include, but are not limited to, statements regarding D-Wave's future performance and price target, and analysts' anticipations regarding the company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risk that analysts' interpretations of the company's performance may change; general economic conditions and other risks; our ability to expand our customer base and the customer adoption of our solutions; risks within D-Wave's industry, including anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges for companies engaged in the business of quantum computing and the markets in which they operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; risks related to the performance of our business and the timing of expected business or financial milestones; unanticipated technological or project development challenges, including with respect to the cost and/or timing thereof; the performance of our products; the effects of competition on our business; the risk that we will need to raise additional capital to execute our business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that we may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that we are unable to secure or protect our intellectual property; volatility in the price of our securities; the risk that our securities will not maintain the listing on the NYSE; and the numerous other factors set forth in D-Wave's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this newsbreak in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

