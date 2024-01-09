Biomednewsbreaks SOHM Inc. (SHMN) Announces Filing Of Provisional Patent For ABBIE Smart Gene Editing Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOHM (OTC: SHMN) , a pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, has filed a provisional patent application on its ABBIE Smart Gene-Editing platform. According to the announcement, the platform uses the latest enzymes and guide RNAs to resolve off-target gene-editing limitations. Gene therapy modifies or manipulates the expression of a gene or alters the biological properties of living cells for therapeutic use and has become a critical tool for treating genetic diseases. One of the challenges of gene therapy, however, is ensuring that gene edits happen at the intended site and not off target. Off-target editing can cause tissue damage and transform healthy cells into cancerous cells. SOHM's ABBIE platform resolves off-target edits and improves precision. It's cell-engineering tools and systems can reduce off-target edits by not inducing double-stranded breaks and providing the power of retroviral integration without using a virus. The provisional patent filing covers detailing technology designed to control editing events more tightly and to leverage effector molecules, such as kinases and phosphatases, to regulate the activity of engineered DNA at a target site. SOHM also noted that the platform will utilize advances in graphene-based nanomaterials, nano sensors and wireless communication technologies allowing for enhanced control and fine-tuning of the gene editing process. The company is working closely with leading researchers and institutions to use graphene nanoparticles to advance the field of genome editing.“We are thrilled to introduce this game-changing technology to the world,” said SOHM COO Dr. David Aguilar, PhD, in the press release.“Graphene nanoparticles have the potential to revolutionize genome editing, offering unprecedented precision and efficiency. We believe this breakthrough will have a profound impact on human health and open up new possibilities for scientific research as more gene therapies continue to pass FDA approvals.”

About SOHM Inc.



SOHM is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of"Globalè Prospèro" that aims to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets rapidly growing healthcare segments such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the United States in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

