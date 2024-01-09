Ainewsbreaks - Nextech3d.Ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS) Kicks Off New Year With Announcement Of Six Contracts

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nextech3D (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS) , an AI-3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers, started off the new year with six contracts. Five of the contracts were renewals with existing customers, including CB2, a division of Crate and Barrel; Artika, renowned for its avant-garde lighting solutions; Raptor Tactical, a designer and manufacturer of modern tactical equipment for military, police and other law enforcement units;

William Wood Mirrors;

and City Grounds, which offers a curated selection of high-quality merchandise tailored to the urban cycling lifestyle. The company also added a new customer to its Nextech3D portfolio: EOD Gear, which supplies EOD and tactical gear to EOD techs and commands, SWAT and individuals. According to the announcement, the company anticipates growing sales opportunities in its 3D modeling pipeline and notes that these contracts reflect a diverse range of industries, which illustrates the broad applicability and demand for Nextech3D's services.

“As we start the new year, I am very optimistic about the trajectory of Nextech3D,” said Nextech3D CEO Evan Gappelberg in the press release.“When we look at the diverse range of contracts, renewals and the enthusiastic interest we're receiving, it reaffirms our conviction as AI/AR and 3D industry leaders. I'm especially pleased with our AI engineers who've created value for our business, which is evident by the recent launch of our AI-powered 3D model search engine tool. We are actively building and launching new breakthrough AI for the mass scale of 3D models and continuing to apply for and develop new patents around our proprietary AI technology.”

About Nextech3D

Nextech3D is a versatile augmented reality, artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology company that utilizes its proprietary AI to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for e-commerce. The company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for various e-commerce retailers. Nextech3D has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models. The company also develops or acquires disruptive AI technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D. Notably, Nextech3D successfully spun out ARway (OTCQB: ARWYF) (CSE: ARWY) (FSE:E65), its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company in 2022. The company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing four million shares to Nextech shareholders. Similarly, Nextech3D accomplished its second spinout, launching Toggle3D (OTCQB: TGGLF) (CSE: TGGL) (FSE: Q0C), an AI-powered, 3D-design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D Corp. For more information about the company, please visit

