Cannabisnewsbreaks Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ) Featured In Bell2bell Podcast

Software Effective Solutions (OTC: SFWJ) (d/b/a MedCana), a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry, was featured in the latest episode of the Bell2Bell Podcast

Bell2Bell Podcast , a part of

IBN's

Jose Gabriel Diaz, CEO of Software Effective Solutions, joined the program to provide an introduction to MedCana and its business model.

the program

to provide an introduction to MedCana and its business model.“We are a U.S.-based holding company focused on developing infrastructure and cannabis companies around the world. Right now, the focus is primarily on markets outside of the U.S. that have already fully legalized pharmaceutical (and possibly some recreational) cannabis. We're looking at Switzerland, Germany, Portugal, Spain and most of Europe, as well as Australia, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay... Our focus, initially, is not going to be into the United States, until there is a 100% guarantee that everything we're doing is on the legal side,” Diaz said.“The focus is for MedCana to develop these companies that we've acquired outside of the U.S. to grow a presence in these international markets. It's not just cultivation that we're doing, however. MedCana is an infrastructure company. We also have two other very important companies. One is focused on software to make sure that certifications are being managed by our companies, but not just our companies. These are software products that we will be selling to other companies as we develop them. We also are very focused on infrastructure development of not just cannabis but technology in agriculture... So, it's developing these markets for the companies that we bought with the licenses. It's also focusing on infrastructure and software, along with the electronic resource planning and software management of these companies.”

To view the full article, visit



About Software Effective Solutions Corp.

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry. Currently, MedCana has five companies focused on pharmaceutical cannabis production and one software company focused on managing processes for plant-to-patient operations. The recent acquisition of an irrigation and greenhouse technology company has rounded out MedCana's portfolio of companies. MedCana's initial focus is on developing clients and companies in Latin America with an initial focus in Colombia and partnerships with laboratories, research facilities and hospitals throughout the world. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SFWJ are available in the company's newsroom at



